Funeral held for Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper killed in off-duty crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is being laid to rest after he was killed in an off-duty crash in Nashville.

Trooper Aaron Rumford’s funeral is being held Wednesday at the Dickson County Memorial Gardens.

The 29-year-old was killed in a crash on September 12. A release from Metro police issued the following day stated the crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on 21st Avenue South at Portland Avenue. Rumford was heading south on 21st Avenue from the Hillsboro Village area on his motorcycle when he struck a northbound vehicle that was turning onto Portland Avenue.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, he had been with THP since 2015. He was assigned to the Nashville District in Wilson County, where he served until 2018. Rumford was then selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.

“Trooper Rumford exemplified the core values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in all aspects of his life and represented himself, his family, and the THP honorably. Please join us in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will share the funeral arrangements once they have been finalized.” Tennessee Highway Patrol

Rumford’s family is hoping people will donate to the Tennessee State Trooper Association or White Bluff Church of Christ in his honor.