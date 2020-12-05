THP: Teen dies following Robertson County crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager died after being hit by a vehicle in Robertson County, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday night in Springfield around 5 p.m.

The report states 18-year-old Jonathan Yates was walking on Central Avenue when he went onto the road, attempting to cross the street. A vehicle traveling east then struck Yates. The vehicle came to a final rest in the roadway. Yates later died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old driver has not be charged at this time, according to THP’s report.