THP seeks help identifying man whose body was found in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for help from the public in identifying a man whose body was found in Wilson County Sunday.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian walking along Highway 231 discovered the body in the area of the Cumberland River bridge.

THP revealed the deceased is believed to be 59 years old, but called this an “active investigation” and said no other details would be immediately released.

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Nashville District Regional Dispatch Center at 615-741-2060 attention Sergeant Andrew Naylor.

