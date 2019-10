Courtesy: Greg Allen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting seven semi-trucks overturned on I-40 in Decatur and Henderson Counties.

The overturned trucks were caused by straight-line winds.

According to THP, Several troopers are en route to assist in clearing I-40.

The district is activating a Strike Team to assist in the counties with possible damages to the area.