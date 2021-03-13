THP: Pedestrian killed on I-840 in Wilson County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident Crash MGN Generic

(Source: MGN Online)

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say a pedestrian was killed on the interstate in Wilson County.

According to a release from THP 34-year-old Kendall L. Mills, of Lebanon, was killed Friday night on I-840 near mile marker 69.

Westbound traffic was affected with the roadway closed, and was diverted into alternate routes until about 11 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened, other than Mills was hit by an unknown vehicle. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories