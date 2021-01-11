THP: Pedestrian killed on I-24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-24 Sunday, according to a release from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials.

It happened Sunday on I-24 Eastbound near mile marker 15.6.

THP’s report states the pedestrian was walking West on the East side of I-24 at the time. A vehicle was traveling in the left lane and was unable to avoid the pedestrian. The pedestrian was in the roadway for an unknown reason at this time.

THP says they are not currently able to confirm the identity of the pedestrian, but an autopsy and has been ordered as well as possible fingerprint identification.