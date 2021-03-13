THP: Pedestrian killed in Portland, authorities search for vehicle involved

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 52 in Portland on Friday, according to a release from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says it happened around 10 p.m. Friday near Woodcrest Pointe.

The driver of a vehicle hit 61-year-old Cheryl Flatt, of Portland, and left the scene.

THP says they may be driving an early 2000’s Chevy/GMC black pickup with a missing a driver side mirror. The mirror was found at the scene.

Flatt was taken to Tri Star Portland but died from her injuries. No other information was immediately released.

