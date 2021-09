LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Lawrence County, according to a release from THP.

It happened on Railroad Bed Pike. THP officials say the pedestrian was found dead and the vehicle fled the scene.

It’s believed that the pedestrian was hit sometime Tuesday morning.

THP officials are still processing the scene. No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for any updates.