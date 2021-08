RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – THP is currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Rutherford County Sheriff’s vehicle on I-840 West.

THP on scene of two-vehicle crash involving Rutherford County Sheriff’s vehicle

THP on scene of two-vehicle crash involving Rutherford County Sheriff’s vehicle

THP on scene of two-vehicle crash involving Rutherford County Sheriff’s vehicle

THP officials told News 2 the crash happened on the off ramp at mile-marker 61 and the road is closed there. They say this is an injury crash. Traffic is being diverted off I-840 onto Highway 452 to Highway 231 until the investigation is complete.

****Traffic Alert**** I-840 WB is closed at the 61 MM due to an injury crash involving a Rutherford County Sheriffs Dept vehicle. Traffic will soon be diverted off of I-840 onto Hwy 452 to Hwy 231 until the investigation is completed. 🚨🚨🚒🚒🚑🚑🚓🚓 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) August 10, 2021

News 2 has a crew on the way and will provide updates.