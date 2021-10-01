THP on scene of deadly motorcycle crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash Friday in Giles County.

It happened in the area of Columbia Highway and Ella West Circle just before 6 p.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and was still on the scene as of 9 p.m. They say a motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

There is no word yet on how many people were involved, but at least one person is confirmed dead.

The northbound lanes of Columbia Highway have been blocked off as THP investigates.