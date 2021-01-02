THP officials investigate possible bomb threat at Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) investigated the possible threat of a bombing at the Tennessee State Capitol, according to Lieutenant Bill Miller of THP.

Miller told News 2 THP received a call Friday morning from an individual stating that someone told them a bomb was going to go off around the Tennessee State Capitol.

Troopers searched the grounds around the Capitol and spotted a wooden box against the outside wall of the John Sevier Building. The Tennessee Department of Safety of Homeland Security Office, THP Criminal Investigations Division (CID), THP Special Operations Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians and Metro Nashville Police Department’s All Hazards Unit responded to the scene.

The alleged device was inspected by the THP Special Operations team and Metro Nashville Police. At that time, the box was determined as not being an explosive device.

The wooden box was placed over an electrical ground fault by a contractor who was working on the building. The scene was cleared and Miller thanked all local, state and federal agencies for their support.