THP: Multi-vehicle crash on I-65 N in Sumner County, alcohol seems to be ‘contributing factor’

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to initial information from THP, the crash happened on I-65 N near mile-marker 100 in Sumner County.

Three vehicles are involved and two people are in critical condition. Others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers are on the scene and called for the Critical Incident Response Team to assist as they continue to investigate.

Early reports state that alcohol seems to be a contributing factor in this crash. The interstate remains closed at this time for investigation.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this story.

