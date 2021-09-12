THP: Motorcyclist injured, charges pending against driver in crash on I-24 East

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charges are pending against a driver and one person was sent to the hospital after a crash on I-24 East in Montgomery County.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday.

THP officials say a motorcyclist was traveling east on Interstate 24 in the right lane when another vehicle struck him from behind.

The driver in the vehicle then fled the scene, according to THP. That driver was later located near Ashland City Road.

The victim, from Colorado, is believed to have serious injuries. He was taken to Skyline for treatment and there is no update on their current condition.

The driver who struck the victim’s vehicle is from Clarksville. THP says charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.