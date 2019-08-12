THP: Man dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a gruesome death in Giles County where a pedestrian was run over by three cars in rapid succession over the weekend.



Authorities said none of the cars stop and they need the public’s assistance in the case.



According to investigators, the victim, identified as Kevin Ward, was last seen leaving J.J.’s Bar on Highway 31, just north of Pulaski, around 2 a.m. Sunday.



Investigators said the next time he was found, he was in the middle of the road. Authorities said he was still alive.



In a call to 911, a caller told the dispatcher, “Someone just got ran over on 31A headed toward Columbia at the bar. I was just driving through and seen him on the side of the road and I’m pretty sure the vehicle behind me just hit them.”



According to investigators, Ward lives only a short distance away and he was walking home at the time he was hit.



“We had a witness come by and identify a person lying in the roadway, and being a good Samaritan, they checked on the individual. There was a little bit of conversation between the citizen and the victim on the roadway, and during the conversation, a vehicle came and struck the individual while they were in the road,” said Trooper Christopher Dye.



According to investigators, a pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, ran over Ward.



Troopers said that was followed in rapid succession by two more vehicles, also believed to be pickup trucks.



It is not known which vehicle killed Ward, who was pronounced dead at the scene.



“There’s a man in the road. [He] just got hit by a truck coming down the road in front of J.J.’s Bar on Highway 31. He’s lying in the middle of the road right now,” a caller said in a 911 call.



The caller told the dispatcher she didn’t know how to stop traffic.



“Well, don’t put yourself in danger,” the dispatcher told the caller.

“I won’t. I just don’t want him hit again,” the caller said before she suddenly began shrieking as what sounds like multiple vehicles running over Ward.



“Three cars. Three drivers. Someone knows exactly what happened,” Trooper Dye said.



THP is urging anyone with information to call them at 1-800-736-1759 or *847.