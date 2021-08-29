THP: Madison man charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison man was charged with DUI after causing a crash on I-24 Westbound in Cheatham County, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

It happened on Saturday morning I-24 WB 31. The report states 36-year-old, Ricky Welker, of Madison, was driving recklessly at the time traveling west on I-24. THP says Welker was unable to stay in his lane and began swerving across all lanes of I-24.

His vehicle then hit a guardrail and bounced back in front of another vehicle. The other vehicle then swerved to avoid causing the car to overturn in the road. Welker’s vehicle then overturned and ran off the road coming to a stop.

Welker was driving under the influence of drugs, according to the report. He was charged with DUI and injured. The other driver was not hurt.

No other information was immediately released.



