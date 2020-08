A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of vandalism suspects.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee State Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is asking for help in identifying suspects involved in the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue on May 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call THP investigators at (615) 251-5158.