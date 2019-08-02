THP issues 424 Hands-Free/texting citations in first 30 days

One month into the new Tennessee Hands-Free Law, officers told News 2 they’re still seeing violators every day on the roads.

“Honestly, were still seeing it,” said Lt. Travis Plotzer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Although we’re still having cases, I think you can see a decrease in that people are more conscientious about it. They’re using Bluetooth devices,” said Lt. Scott Moore from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol issued 424 Hands-Free/texting citations in July – that’s 184 more citations than the month before.

Lt. Plotzer said the goal for the past month has been education.

“We’re not looking to enforce our way out of the problem,” said Lt. Plotzer. “We’re looking for voluntary compliance so we can save lives on the road where people are just focused on driving and freeing them of those distractions.”

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a similar approach, issuing a total of three warnings and only one citation for the month of July.

“When a new law comes into play, we want to be patient, give them the benefit of the doubt and then educate them,” said Lt. Moore. “If we make a traffic stop and they were on their phone and we issue a warning, we want to make sure we let them know what the law is and educate them on that.”

But that approach will envolve.

The THP told News 2, the period of educating the public on the new law is winding down, ending on Labor Day.

“Hopefully what we’re looking for is fatal injury crashes see a decline, see people put their phones down because the ultimate goal behind this is not enforcement,” said Lt. Plotzer. “It’s voluntary compliance with the law and saving lives.”

Tennessee Hands-Free Law fines:

First offense – $50

Third offense or higher – $100

In a work or marked school zone – $200