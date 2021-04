COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol in Cookeville are on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-40 Westbound near mile-marker 302.

THP officials are currently on the scene and drivers can expect delays in the area.

#HappeningNow we are investigating a 2 vehicle fatal crash. I 40 WB near the 302 Mile Marker. The investigation is still ongoing. Please use caution in the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/tnHFOakjSX — THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) April 12, 2021

No other information was immediately released but this is a developing story.