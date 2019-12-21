THP investigating fatal Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating a fatal crash in Madison County.

It happened on Friday night on I-40 around 10 p.m.

THP says the driver of a tractor trailer was slowing down in the right lane for other traffic ahead.

That’s when the driver of a Nissan Rouge hit the rear of the tractor trailer and came to a stop in the right lane.

They say the driver of the Nissan Rogue was 20-year old Reagan Holland.

Holland died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.