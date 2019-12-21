THP investigating fatal Madison County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating a fatal crash in Madison County.

It happened on Friday night on I-40 around 10 p.m.

THP says the driver of a tractor trailer was slowing down in the right lane for other traffic ahead.

That’s when the driver of a Nissan Rouge hit the rear of the tractor trailer and came to a stop in the right lane.

They say the driver of the Nissan Rogue was 20-year old Reagan Holland.

Holland died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar