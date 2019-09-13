Vehicle driver killed in crash involving farm tractor in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a farm tractor Friday morning outside of Fayetteville.

The fatal collision happened around 7:30 a.m. on Molino Road near Kent Hollow Road, a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report states.

According to the report, Anthony Peters, 41 of Fayetteville, was traveling in his sedan at a high rate of speed before rear ending a tractor.

The tractor driver, Thomas Sisk of Fayetteville was ejected, and sustained injuries.

Peters was killed as a result of the crash.