THP: Fatality crashes on the rise in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Fatality crashes are on the rise as drivers get back out on the roads, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

So far in 2020, 609 people have died on Tennessee roads. That’s compared to 605 people during the same amount of time last year.

That number is going slightly up, despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more people at home.

In Nashville, Metro police reported 17 pedestrians have been killed in Davidson County in 2020 compared to 16 at this time last year.

Walk Bike Nashville told News 2 excessive speed is a factor in many of the crashes and emptier roads may be inviting some people to drive faster.

So what can be done?

You are invited to join today’s webinar to learn about how data is driving policy decision in cities like Charlotte and Denver.

An expert from UT knoxville will be a part of today’s forum.

It starts at 9 a.m. Click here to register online.

THP is reminding drivers to always wear your seatbelt and not to drive distracted; saying that only you control how you drive.