PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a close call for a school bus in Putnam County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol in Cookeville.

The bus was stopped to pick up a child when another driver rear-ended it Wednesday morning. The pickup truck sustained serious damage, but nobody was hurt.

Investigators told News 2 the bus had its eight-way lighting system activated when the crash happened.

THP Cookeville provided News 2 with the photo of the crash and reminded drivers to drive carefully.