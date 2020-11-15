THP: Distracted driver crashes into Rutherford County patrol vehicle

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WRKN) – A distracted driver crashed into the back of a Rutherford County patrol vehicle, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The preliminary report states that 33-year-old Charles Jackson, of La Vergne, was traveling East on I-24 when he hit the back of the patrol vehicle on Saturday.

The patrol vehicle was not occupied at the time of the crash. The emergency lights were on and THP officials said the lights were visible for more than a mile. The vehicle was blocking the lane for the vehicle recovery of a previous crash.

Jackson said he was on his phone at the time of the crash. Jackson was taken to Stone Crest Medical Center and is facing a charge of reckless driving.

No other information was immediately released.