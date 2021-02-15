THP crews on scene of crash on I-65 N

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are on the scene of a crash on I-65 N, according to a tweet.
This is at mile marker 43.2 and crews say this is just a reminder to drive slowly.
“This incident reminds us that regardless of the size of the vehicle ICE is a driving consideration. SLOW DOWN. Thankfully this guardrail did its job and the driver was not injured.”
No other information was immediately released.
