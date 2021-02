MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crews are working a crash in Marshall County.

It happened on I-65 near mile marker 34.6.

Trp Crump is working this crash right now in Marshall Co I-65 S @ the 34.6 mm. Can you see how important it is to Move Over and Slow Down as you approach emergency workers? Help us as we help others. pic.twitter.com/UIK2MjysnQ — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) February 15, 2021

Officials tweeted out, “Can you see how important it is to Move Over and Slow Down as you approach emergency workers? Help us as we help others.”

No other information was immediately released but this is a developing story.