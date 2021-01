LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A road is completely shut down in Marshall County due to a serious crash, according to a tweet from THP officials.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of S Ellington Parkway.

The road is completely shut down due to the crash. THP advises anyone traveling in this area to be aware of emergency workers and use caution while driving.

No other information was immediately released.

— THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) January 26, 2021