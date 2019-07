NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You can help the Tennessee Highway Patrol earn some bragging rights with fellow state police agencies.

The THP is once again competing in the “Best Looking Patrol Cruiser” contest.

The agency has submitted a photo of one of its SUVs on Lower Broadway at night.

Voting is open until July 30.

The winner will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers 2020 calendar.

Click here to vote.