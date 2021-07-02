THP announces Fourth of July enforcement strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is preparing for a busy holiday weekend during its traffic safety campaign set to begin Friday at 6 p.m.

According to THP, during 2020’s 84-hour Fourth of July holiday period, Tennessee saw 13 traffic crash fatalities. Nine of the people killed were in vehicles, two were motorcyclists, and two were pedestrians. Six fatalities were alcohol-related.

“Imagine a day without a family member, friend, co-worker, or teammate. Please help us to eliminate this heartache by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and never driving distracted or under the influence,” THP Commissioner Jeff Long said.

THP plans to use data-based enforcement strategies to patrol target areas at higher risk of alcohol-related, serious injury, or fatal crashes for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Troopers will conduct saturation enforcement patrols, sobriety, and seat belt checkpoints across the state.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to preventing fatal traffic crashes,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “This should be the goal of every motorist. I have emphasized to our troopers that the strict enforcement of hazardous traffic violations such as speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence, and seat belt enforcement, will help us to accomplish our goal of preventing fatalities.”

During the 2020 Fourth of July holiday period, state troopers arrested 50 people statewide on suspicion of impaired driving and cited 119 motorists for seat belt law violations.

THP also notes the first two weeks of July have been the deadliest time for teen drivers over the past three years, with 16 teens killed between July 1 and 14.

You can report impaired or reckless drivers by calling 911 or *THP.