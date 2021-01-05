THP: 2 missing Kentucky juveniles found safe during Smith County traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol located two missing juveniles from Corbin, KY, during a traffic stop in Tennessee, according to a post on their Facebook page.
It happened on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. in Smith County on I-40 near the 259 mile marker.
The two missing juveniles were found inside the vehicle. They have been missing since Saturday. They are both safe.
No other information was immediately released.
