MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the Giles/Maury County line.

Lieutenant Chris Dye with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lawrenceburg told News 2 crews are working a head-on crash in which two people died.

Troopers are still on the scene on Pulaski Highway. The roadway is currently closed. This is a two-vehicle crash.

No other information was immediately released.