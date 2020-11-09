THP: 2 children in critical condition following ATV accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two children are in critical condition after being hit by a car while helping their father push a disabled ATV, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials.

It happened on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. on Stacy Cemetery Road in Jackson County.

THP officials said two children, a seven-year-old and an eleven-year-old, were helping their father push a disabled ATV North on Stacy Cemetery Lane when the driver of a pickup truck hit the ATV and the kids.

The ATV was forced off the roadway. Both children were taken to the hospital via Life Flight. They are both in critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.