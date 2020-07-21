THP: Clarksville man killed in Robertson County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man was killed in a crash in Robertson County Tuesday morning, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP officials said a 53-year-old man of Ashland City was driving south on Highway 49 and a second vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Donald Griffin Jr., of Clarksville, was traveling north on Highway 49.

The second vehicle crossed over the center line and hit the first vehicle head-on.

Griffin died in the crash. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories