THP: 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-40 W in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officials told News 2 one person was killed in a crash on I-40 West Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 226.

THP officials said a Toyota Camry was traveling East in the Westbound lane on I-40 when the vehicle struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling West.

One of the people inside the Camry sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The scene is estimated to be cleared by 8 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information was immediately released.

