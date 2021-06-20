THP: 1 killed in Dickson County crash

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after crashing in Dickson County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened Saturday near 1300 St. Paul Road.

THP told News 2, the driver of a Ford F250 pulling a trailer was traveling Eastbound at the time when the vehicle crossed the center line and continued off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle then overturned and went into a rock embankment, coming to a final stop on its roof.

The driver, 43-year-old Jessie J. Davis, of Charlotte, Tennessee, was taken to the hospital but later died.

No other information was immediately released.