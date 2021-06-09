THP: 1 killed in crash on Old Nashville Highway near Stones River National Battlefield

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that one person was killed in a crash in Rutherford County Wednesday morning.
It happened on Old Nashville Highway near Stones River National Battlefield.
THP officials said it was a single-vehicle crash and one person died.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they’ve closed Old Nashville Highway due to the crash. They also advise drivers to use Northwest Broad Street as an alternate route.
News 2 will provide updates as soon as we receive THP’s preliminary report.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.