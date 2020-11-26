1 killed, 1 arrested following ATV crash in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in an ATV crash in Williamson County, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The crash happened 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Shoals Branch Rd.

THP says 19-year-old Kameron Harris-Lusk, of Primm Springs, was driving the vehicle when it went off the road and crashed into two trees.

Two passengers were seated in the passenger seat of the ATV. THP’s report states one of those passengers, 21-year-old Elijah Sullivan, of Fairview, was killed in the crash. The report also said Harris-Lusk was drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

The report states Sullivan was also drinking alcohol before the crash and did not have his seatbelt on. The second passenger was not injured in the crash but was also drinking alcohol prior to.

Authorities arrested Harris-Lusk and he is facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment.

No other information was immediately released.

University of Tennessee at Martin officials told News 2 Harris-Lusk was a walk on with their football team in the fall of 2019. He did not return in the spring of 2020 and has not been with them since.