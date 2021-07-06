THP: 1 arrested in Montgomery County after crashing into vehicle, light pole

Road closed due to crash at intersection of New Providence Blvd. and Peachers Mill Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle and an electricity pole before leaving the scene on foot, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The incident happened on Monday afternoon on 41 A and Peachers Mill Road in Montgomery County. THP’s report claims Williams Harley Theodore, of Clarksville, was heading west on 41 A when he lost control of the vehicle. Theodore reportedly then hit another vehicle on the front left side, causing that vehicle to spin clockwise.

Theodore’s vehicle then hit an electricity pole and a light pole before coming to a final stop facing west against the light pole.

The second vehicle came to a stop facing North in a business parking lot. THP’s report claims Theodore left the scene on foot and was then taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Theodore faces charges of reckless driving and immediate notice of accident. Theodore was injured in the crash. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were not injured. No other information was immediately released.