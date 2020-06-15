Thousands sign petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Controversy over Confederate statutes in Tennessee has inspired a Change.org petition to replace them all with statues of Dolly Parton.

The petition is asking people to sign, saying “History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton…Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together.”

So far, the petition had garnered nearly 5,000 signatures.

Click here to view the petition.