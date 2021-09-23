‘Those hooligans were out to cause trouble’: Man speaks out after friend beaten unconscious on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — The search continues for the men that assaulted a tourist on lower Broadway earlier this week.

It happened around 3:30 Monday morning outside Rippy’s near the corner of 5th and Broadway. Metro police say a group of men assaulted 30-year-old Gustavo Paul Calero.

Calero’s friend, Mo Rahman, told News 2 that Calero was in Nashville on vacation when the assault happened, but he’s not sure what lead up to it.

“Paul is a really nice guy. Something like this should not have happened to him. This should not happen to anybody,” Rahman said.

Metro Police say the punches knocked Calero out cold Monday morning, and he was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where he’s now recovering. But Metro Police are still looking for the suspects.

“He’s recovering and so far what we’re hearing is that it’s better than the state we initially found out he was in,” Rahman said.

Surveillance video shows four men approaching the victim outside Rippy’s. Police say the two men wearing white t-shirts are the ones who assaulted Calero.

Video from another establishment shows the men later walking down Demonbreun Street near 3rd Avenue with traffic cones on their backs.

“Those hooligans were out to cause trouble and, per the recent videos where they got us more shots of them where they have safety cones on their backs, that just proves they were out there that night to cause trouble,” Rahman said.

Rahman is begging anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

“If someone knows these people please turn them in to give us a little mental peace, to give Paul the justice that he deserves and also to prevent people like that from doing it in the future,” Rahman said.

If you recognize any of the men in the surveillance video, call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.