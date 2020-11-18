Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins to host 11th annual CMA Country Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Country Music Association has announced its lineup of performers for the 11th annual CMA Country Christmas event.

The special will air Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. Central Time on ABC.

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will host the event. In addition, you can look forward to performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling.

“The idea for this year’s show was to do a throwback of the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” CMA Country Christmas Executive Producer Robert Deaton said. “Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year’s show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, ‘Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holidays together.’”

Back in September, this event was filmed for the first time without a live audience.

You can learn more about the event and how to stream the official CMA Country Christmas playlist, click here.