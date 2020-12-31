‘This whole process has been humbling,’ CEO of Camping World donates $500k to business owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TV personality and CEO of Camping World Marcus Lemonis is using his connections to help business owners affected by the Christmas Day bombing that damaged more than 40 business.

“What was their revenue, how much cash do they have in the bank, their lease, their insurance, and they are kind of here by themselves which is shocking,” said Lemonis.

The explosion in downtown Nashville has halted business for owners who have served people in the historic area for years. Now, as the city tries to rebuild, owners say many of their questions have been left unanswered.

Lemonis created the Nashville 30 Day Fund to help businesses who were affected by the bombing that shattered the work owners have built. Lemonis contributed half a million dollars to the fund.

“I felt like I needed to jolt it with half a million dollars to say this is a real serious issue, that needs real attention,” explained Lemonis.

A business owner himself, Lemonis said the most frustrating part is a lack of help.

“A tornado comes through FEMA shows up, a fire happens FEMA shows up, COVID happens the government shows up, a bomb goes off on Christmas morning, they are here by themselves,” said Lemonis.

On the tables located on the second floor of the Omni Hotel in Nashville laid pieces of paper where owners wrote down the ins and outs of their business. Many of the papers showing income and how much savings were left.

“They’re not asking for a hand out they’re not asking for anything for free, they are saying what can you do to help us what we are trying to do is just build the bridge to get them to the other side,” said Lemonis.

As some owners got the chance to look at the damage for the first time, others located right in the center of the explosion site still have not been able to see what’s left.

“This whole process has been very humbling, because your meeting business owners who all have a very positive attitude, you look at Pride and Glory tattoo parlor, that is basically saying we have nothing, we’re done, we have no insurance, we have nothing and they are looking at me with a smile on their face,” explained Lemonis.

The fund provides loans up to $100,000 dollars to small businesses. The loan does not have to be repaid.