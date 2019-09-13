‘This is childhood cancer’ Mom shares heart-wrenching photo of 4-year-old son with leukemia

TEXAS (WFLA/CNN) – A mother in Texas is sharing a heart-wrenching photo of her four-year-old son with leukemia.

Beckett was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia over a year ago.

His mom Kaitlin Burge posted photos of Beckett, struggling with his condition.

She included the caption, ‘This is childhood cancer. take it or leave it.’

Burge also wrote about Beckett’s five-year-old sister Aubrey, seen in the photo rubbing her brother’s back, who often gets left behind because of Beckett’s needs.

Beckett should complete treatment in August 2021

The process has grown increasingly costly, so a friend made a GoFundMe for Beckett’s medical expenses.

One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family. You always hear about the…

Posted by Beckett Strong on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

