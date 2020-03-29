‘This could have been avoided’: Gallatin man dies after contracting COVID-19 in nursing home

GALLATIN, Tn. (WKRN) – The daughter of an elderly man who died after contracting COVID-10 in a Gallatin nursing facility is speaking out, upset with the way the center handled the situation.

“I think all this could have been avoided, I think they let the old people down, they let them down,” said Deneen Barr.

Deneen Barr is one of Homer Barr’s four children. The 80-year-old was a long-time firefighter, retired in Gallatin.

He’d been at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing for about two years, until Friday, when he was one of 24 patients transferred to Sumner Regional Medical Center with symptoms of COVID-19.

He passed away in the night.

“You killed my daddy,” Barr expressed to News 2, “You put everybody else family members at risk, so now are these old people gonna pull through this?”

The center first confirmed positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday but didn’t say who.

They stated on Facebook that the staff wore protective gear and patients with symptoms were isolated. It’s still unclear how the virus got into the nursing home.

They said in a statement Saturday: “We have been preparing for this virus by restricting visitation and requiring all staff to wear PPE before it has been required,” adding that staff is screened multiple times a shift.

“This is incompetent and they should get the full brunt of the law that’s allowed…. because when the first person had this, they should’ve got the people out of there,” Barr said.

She says she was never notified that her father was ill, but that’s because her brother has power-of-attorney and they don’t speak.

“I had left my number with the nurses station though a long time ago,” she said, “They could’ve called me.”

Barr says she called the hospital Saturday morning and that’s when she found out he was gone.

“This is a neglect. They were wrong, just wrong. And look at all these other people,” she went on to say, “It’s not just me and my family. that got to go through this. They’ll probably die too if they’re not strong enough to pull through.”

As of Saturday night, 23 other patients from the facility remain in treatment. Barr says she hopes no other families have to go through this.

“These people are sick and if you don’t take your job serious, you just go in there for a check, that’s not the place to do it. Because these people are dependent on you for their lives,” she said.

The center also said in their statement: “We will continue to do all that we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff.”