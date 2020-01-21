Third grader joins NASCAR pit crew for a day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Dozens looked on as Josh Grandeo, a third grade student at Paul Munro Elementary School, received the surprise of a lifetime Monday afternoon: four professional pit crew members knocking on his family’s front door.

“Cool,” Josh said. “Really cool.”

Josh answered “pit crew member” when asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. Little did he know his teacher, Kirsten Filiberto, had connections at Ganassi Racing.

The crew arrived with a real race car and a uniform for Josh. He was able to take photos with them, work on the car, and even sign his own name.

“Yeah, so Josh has been out of school the last few weeks because he had his surgery, so the kids have missed him and they’ve been writing notes back-and-forth to him every day, we have a notebook that goes to-and-from school so he can keep in contact with his classmates,” said Filiberto. “And so now he’s going to have a really cool story to tell the class when he goes back to school this week.”

Filiberto says she’s so thankful for everyone who came together to pull off the surprise, and hopes Josh is able to pay it forward in the future.