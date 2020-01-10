Third former Juvenile Detention Center employee charged in connection with escape of four teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Davidson County Detention Center employee has surrendered on an arrest warrant for facilitating, by recklessness for the November 30th escape of four teens.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Tierra Fox who worked for Youth Opportunity Investments asked a master control operator to send an elevator onto which the four teens had boarded to the basement after being requested to do so by one of the teens.

Police say this is seen as a significant contributing factor to the escape of the four, the last of whom was recaptured on December 12th.