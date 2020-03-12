Breaking News
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee
1  of  15
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Macon Christian Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools

Third body recovered in search for missing boaters in Hardin County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Search crews have recovered a third body in the search for three missing boaters in the Tennessee River.

The Hardin County Fire department made the discovery around 7:00 a.m. Thursday near the Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy.

Two 15-year-old Obion County students and one of their fathers, a chaperone, were reported missing around 9 p.m. February 23, more than 24 hours after they were last seen in the area of Pickwick Lake by fellow competitors.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar