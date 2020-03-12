Third body recovered in search for missing boaters in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Search crews have recovered a third body in the search for three missing boaters in the Tennessee River.

The Hardin County Fire department made the discovery around 7:00 a.m. Thursday near the Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy.

Two 15-year-old Obion County students and one of their fathers, a chaperone, were reported missing around 9 p.m. February 23, more than 24 hours after they were last seen in the area of Pickwick Lake by fellow competitors.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.