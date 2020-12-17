Thieves target upscale Hillsboro Village boutique

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking for a coordinated group of thieves who pose as shoppers while they steal top dollar items from an upscale boutique.

Hillsboro Village boutique owners, who routinely speak with one another, say it happened at least four times the same day.

According to Haley Lanier, General Manager at REVV boutique, the thieves entered her store December 9 around 4 p.m.

She says the bandits are well dressed, act like shoppers, but they are much more calculating.

“So, they ended up taking this jacket here,” she says holding up a Pistola Jacket selling for $150. “It’s heavy and thick to put into the bag they had.”

Lanier showed the store surveillance video with News 2. It showed three people enter, one man and two women immediately begin browsing.

“They seem just like regular shoppers.”

Lanier wasn’t working the night of the crime, but tells News 2 that the trio of thieves came into the store in a calculated manner with a definitive plan which was to isolate the clerk and create a diversion in order to steal.

“They got very strategic where they were placing each other and being distracting of the worker on hand.”

All three thieves were wearing masks. The women have long hair. One of them has bright red hair.

“Our employee said she talked to them the whole time they were in here. She even complimented one of the girls what she was wearing, that she liked her outfit.”

Lanier tells News 2 keeping the doors open in 2020 has been challenging, and thievery not only hurts the bottom line, it insults the employees who have worked hard to create a consistent and pleasant shopping experience for everyone despite the pandemic.

“And so, it feels like we are trying to do our best during the holiday season and accommodate every customer. And we have been just as nice as possible and then we have someone who thinks they should get it for free and take it off the floor and walk right out and they hit four other stores that same day.”

Video captured the crime. It showed a woman in a blue jacket and brown hand bag picking up the denim coat from the rack. She walked to another area of the store, behind a rack. Her friend with the red hair ran interference as the woman with the jacket stuffed the coat in her bag, and then briskly walked out the front door.

Lanier said she immediately contacted other boutiques in the village about the crime.

“Within 20 minutes, everyone in the village knew who to look for and what was happening. We know if they hit one of us, they will intentionally going to another one to hit it or have already done it.”

Metro Police tell News 2 that detectives are aware of the crime at REVV, but public information officers tell News 2 they are not aware of other similar crimes in the area around that time.