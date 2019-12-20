Thieves target cars at Smyrna daycare centers

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emily Gill says she feels targeted and violated after her car was burglarized outside her son’s daycare Wednesday afternoon.

“I was picking up my little boy like normal and it was daylight,” Gill said.

She hopped out of her car and within minutes almost everything she had inside was gone.

“My car was left unlocked,” she said. “My purse was taken out of the passenger seat. Checkbook, check card, gift cards for Christmas.”

Her son goes to Community Christian Day School in Smyrna.

Surveillance video captured a car circling the parking lot at least three times. At one point, the driver stops, gets out, and pulls the door handle on another car.

“You do have a place where you feel safe,” Gill said. “Maybe you let your guard down, you feel more comfortable and then you have something happen.”

Police believe the same person also targeted another daycare using the same MO–breaking into a car in the parking lot.

“It’s taking advantage of parents who are focused on getting their kids, getting to the next place,” Gill said.

Gill says the thief rang up more than $1,000 worth of charges on her credit card.

“You stole from a mom, an educator,” she said.

Smyrna police are investigating but haven’t made any arrests.

Despite the headache, Gill says she’s trying to stay focused on what’s important.

“I’m safe,” she said. “My little boy is safe.”

“Yes, it could’ve been worse for sure.”