Thieves steal, damage $300K in trucks, equipment from Franklin tree service company

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday morning, Walt Ward found two broken fences and three trucks missing from his tree service business, “Foriest Tree Care,” on Columbia Avenue.

Surveillance video shows at least two men jumping the fence onto the Foriest property. Later, three people drive three trucks off the lot, some of which were hauling large trailers.

“They worked their way through the fence, was able to get into the building, was able to get all the keys to all the vehicles we keep in one of the inner offices,” Ward said. “They used a bigger truck to bulldoze down the chain-link fence, and then, they used the trucks they stole to actually ram straight through and tore up the Kubota fence and went out.”

Ward estimates the thieves did about $300,000 in theft and damage. In addition to the three trucks, Ward says they also stole a few trailers, tools and other small machines they use for tree services.

“It’s frustrating. It does make me mad because of the impact it has on the employees and the company,” Ward said. “We would love to be able to get our equipment back so that we can continue doing what we do and these guys can continue doing what they love. So, that’s the main thing right now is just getting the stuff back.”

Franklin Police have recovered one trailer that was abandoned on I-65, but they’re still looking for two 2019 white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed pick-up trucks and a 2018 Ford F-550 white flatbed pickup. All of the trucks were marked with Foriest Tree Care logos.

There is a cash reward for information. If you know anything, call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.