Thieves steal $10,000 worth of equipment from Nashville band

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Chase Bader walked outside of his house on 13th Avenue South on Tuesday morning, he knew something was wrong.

“I came out to take the trash out and there was one of our drummer’s hardware cases just up against the trash. And I thought that was kind of odd,” Bader said.

Bader is the lead vocalist for the Nashville-based band, Waker.

The band’s trailer was parked in front of Bader’s home and it didn’t take him long to realize why things looked out of place.

“I opened the door [to the trailer] and realized that only a couple things were left in there and all the valuable equipment was gone,” Bader said.

Roughly $10,000 worth of equipment, amps, and merchandise were all stolen in the middle of the night.

Ring camera footage from neighbors across the street shows two people get out of a white Jeep Liberty and use some sort of tool to cut the metal lock from the trailer.

Band member Conor Kelly says most of what was stolen belonged to him.

“It was around 5:00 a.m. A car pulled up in this direction of the street and parked in front of our trailer with the trunk facing the doors,” Kelly said. “They opened the door, threw stuff in, drove up the street, and came back in this direction of the street.”

After a year of canceled shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was another big blow for the band.

“We played one show last year. A lot of bands really rely on that revenue and it just kind of feels like now we don’t have the stuff to go out there any play shows,” Kelly said.

The band launched a Go Fund Me and fans responded. In less than 24 hours they had raised thousands of dollars to keep the music playing.

“It’s really encouraging and makes us feel like people really want to hear our music and its just really awesome,” Kelly said.

If you know anything about who broke into that trailer Tuesday morning, call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Or Metro Police at 615-862-8600.